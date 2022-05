Drivers, start your engines! The longest go-kart track in New York State is open for the season and it's only a few hours from Central New York. Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, in the heart of the Thousand Islands, has the longest track in the state at over a mile long. There are 6 single-seat go-karts and 2 double-seaters ready to go for racing with your family and friends.

