ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dr. Dre Infamously Boasting About Beats x Apple Deal Cost Him $200 Million & Billionaire Status

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhlXq_0fVfD16d00

Grandstanding in the wake of good news can have both positive and negative effects in the long run. On one hand, we all want to publicly share our wins to give supporters something to cheer about and admittedly stunt a bit on the haters if we’re being honest. In contrast, the universe has a funny way of reminding us to be humble in response to behavior that some might perceive as braggadocio.

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre can attest to both sides of that argument if you can remember that now-infamous video he posted shortly before the epic $3 billion Beats By Dre deal with Apple was confirmed back in 2014. A new book now claims that celebrating prematurely cost him way more than we expected, including a $200 million cut that directly affected the billionaire status at the focus of his viral video.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

In the newly-released book After Steve: How Apple Became A Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul , author Tripp Mickle writes that Dre and singer Tyrese jumping for joy at the reported $3.2 billion deal in the clip (seen above) actually resulted in a breach of the confidentiality agreement. As the story goes, Dre’s Beats partner Jimmy Iovine summoned the leadership team to his Beverly Hills home once a price was agreed upon, telling them, “The only thing that could spoil it would be for word of the deal to leak.” Iovine apparently even pulled the “ Don’t buy any furs. Don’t buy any cars. Don’t get showy” quote from Goodfellas while speaking with Dre.

Iovine eventually found out about Dre and Tyrese’s now-infamous showboating thanks to a 2AM call from Diddy. The music exec “cringed” at the sight of it, specifically watching Tyrese discuss being drunk on Heineken.

Read an excerpt from the book below, via iMore :

“When word of the video reached Cook, he summoned Iovine and Dre to Cupertino. He invited them into a conference room for a private conversation. Iovine was anxious and afraid that Cook was going to kill the deal. Instead of the anger and cursing that would have poured out of Jobs in a moment like that, Cook exuded calm. He told the music executives that he was disappointed and wished that Dre’s social media outburst hadn’t happened but said that the video hadn’t shaken his conviction that buying Beats was right for Apple.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The price cut allowed for Jay-Z to sweep in during summer 2019 and claim the “first hip-hop billionaire” title, as noted by Forbes . While Dre’s estimated $800 million net worth is nothing to frown at in the least bit — literally, at all! — we have to bet he learned a valuable lesson that day. Stay humble, folks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYilC_0fVfD16d00

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Lost $200M After Leaking Apple-Beats Deal With Tyrese: Report

Jay-Z was declared hip-hop's first billionaire by Forbes a few years ago. However, many were under the impression that title actually belonged to Dr. Dre. In 2014, when Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's Beats headphones secured a deal with Apple Music, the hip-hop mogul declared in what appeared to be a drunken video clip that he was "hip-hop's first billionaire." Apparently, it was that video in particular that cut him a few million short of reaching the financial milestone.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Dave Chappelle
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Billionaire#Instagram Twitter
The Independent

Kendrick Lamar becomes Kanye West, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle in new deepfake video

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album. The rapper, 34, is scheduled to share Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday 13 May. “The Heart Part 5” was released along with a music video directed by Dave Free and Lamar, in which the rapper’s face alters into several deepfakes including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.The lyrics of his song align with the person he’s resembling in the video at the time: discussing bipolar disorder when he’s depicted...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into Everyone From Kanye to Will Smith in Bonkers ‘The Heart Part 5’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar shared a new single and music video for “The Heart Part 5” ahead of the release of his upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, scheduled for release on May 13th. The track rides a flip of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 single “I Want You,” and finds Lamar picking up where he left off on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4.” The newest single is the fifth installment of Kendrick’s series, all of which have preceded the release of a new album. The track’s video was directed by Lamar and his frequent collaborator Dave...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Travis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards after ‘demand’ from P Diddy

Travis Scott will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Sunday (15 May) in his first televised show since the Astroworld tragedy last November.P Diddy first announced the “great breaking news” that Scott would be performing at the forthcoming BBMAs on his Instagram account on Monday (9 May). “I have some great breaking news. This just in,” said the 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, adding: “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform.’ Diddy is hosting the...
MUSIC
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy