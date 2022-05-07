This Native Hawaiian Woman Is Urging People To Stop Visiting Hawai'i — Here's Why

Here's a quick recap: The Hawaiian Kingdom was an independent country with diplomatic relations and treaties across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. But American businessmen wanted control of lucrative sugar plantations, and American politicians desired a stronghold in the Pacific, so in 1893, US troops unlawfully invaded Honolulu. Queen Lili'uokalani was overthrown and placed on house arrest.

In order to legally annex Hawai'i, American politicians sought to ratify a treaty — which Queen Lili'uokalani and the Native Hawaiian population largely opposed — but were unsuccessful. So, a politician submitted a joint resolution and took it to Congress, where some members even pointed out that it was unconstitutional . Even so, it got a majority vote and was signed into law in 1898, calling Hawai'i a US Territory. After a referendum in 1959, Hawai'i was considered a state.