There are two main ways to invest in private equity. The first is to invest through a private equity firm. This is the most common way to invest in private equity assets. However, it is also restricted to investors who are wealthy or experienced enough to qualify as accredited investors. The second way is to invest in ETFs and other funds that track the performance of private equity firms and related investments. This option is generally available to all investors, so it is by far the most accessible option. Here’s how it works.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO