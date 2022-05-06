Reliant donates $50K to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Community Foundation of West Texas will announce the (9) exceptional Lubbock County high school students that have been selected to receive the prestigious Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship for a total of $180,000! The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship is intended to provide significant scholarship support for Lubbock County’s best and brightest students both now and for generations to come! The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship Endowment was established at the Community Foundation of West Texas in late 2006 with a gift of $3 million. Since its inception, the Community Foundation of West Texas has awarded 94 scholarships totaling more than $1.7 million!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO