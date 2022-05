If you're looking for a fun summer adventure on the water, there are half-day kayaking trips so full of wonder you won't believe you're paddling in Ontario. Thousand Islands Gananoque is a picturesque destination where you can catch views of over 1,800 islands from all different kinds of vantage points, but the guided kayak tours with 1000 Islands Kayaking will lead to some hidden areas amongst the islands that you might miss otherwise.

