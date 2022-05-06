Tyler’s Fritz Hager III talks about making Idol top 7, success of EP

Mickey Gilley -- a mega country star in the '70s and '80s -- has died ... this according to his own Texas community, which officially made the announcement. The singer and founder of the "world's biggest honky tonk" died Saturday surrounded by loved ones -- sad news that the mayor of Pasadena, TX broke this weekend via the city's official Facebook page. Jeff Wagner writes, "It was my great honor to know this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades." The exact circumstances of his death weren't revealed.
