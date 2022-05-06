ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears sign seven 2022 draft picks

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears kicked off the start of rookie minicamp with the signing of seven of their 2022 draft picks, the team announced Friday.

Chicago inked fifth-round offensive lineman Braxton Jones and edge rusher Dominique Robinson along with sixth-round picks running back Trestan Ebner and offensive lineman Doug Kramer and seventh-round selections offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, safety Elijah Hicks and punter Trenton Gill.

The only 2022 draft picks that remain unsigned are second rounders cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, as well as third-round wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and fifth-round offensive tackle Zachary Taylor.

The Bears kicked off the start of rookie minicamp, which runs through Sunday, where the new rookies will hit the practice field at Halas Hall for the first time before joining their veteran teammates later this month.

