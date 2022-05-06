ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Football News Show: Joint Arsenal manager announcement a 'powerful statement',

Cover picture for the articleAs Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal Women manager Jonas...

Daily Mail

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City player Colin Gibson reveals he has dementia at the age of 62 and hopes to raise awareness after choosing to go public

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City footballer Colin Gibson today announces that he has dementia at 62, saying he no longer wants to hide his condition and hopes it helps others. Ahead of the 40-year anniversary of Villa's 1982 European Cup triumph, Colin, with the support of his...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Allegri's final shot at silverware, Vlahovic in need of a goal, pressure on Inzaghi and Dybala's last decisive outing for the Old Lady... The key talking points as Juventus and Inter Milan prepare to lock horns in the Coppa Italia final

It may not be the biggest prize Italian football has to offer, but for both Juventus and Inter Milan the stakes are still high heading into their clash in the Coppa Italia final. On Wednesday night the two great rivals will do battle at the Stadio Olimpico 57 years after...
SOCCER
BBC

TV presenter walks out of sport awards over sexism

An organisation representing Scottish sports writers has apologised after an awards event speech prompted a walkout. TV presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left Sunday's Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) gala dinner in Glasgow in protest. Ms Barbour tweeted that she had "never felt so unwelcome in the industry"...
SOCIETY

