Vail Police Ask for Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Hit and Run of Parked Car

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
DENVER (CBS4)– The man who led Denver police officers on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon, that ended with a police SUV on its roof and two officers injured, has been identified. Juan Kareem Haynes is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and vehicular eluding.
Police responded to a shooting near West 1st Avenue and Knox Court about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive.
An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Haynes, in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. Haynes refused to stop and police authorized a pursuit because he was wanted in a shooting.
Officers conducted a forced stop maneuver which caused the vehicle to stop. Haynes was taken into custody. During that maneuver, the police SUV rolled onto its roof.
Both officers inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.
According to DPD’s vehicle pursuit policy, “the Denver Police Department is to balance the need for immediate apprehension of a suspect with the need to protect the public from danger caused by the pursuit.”
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a man punching a woman, stomping on her chest, dragging her off of an RTD bus by her ankle and leaving her to die last year – and no one did anything to stop it.
EL PASO, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to help identify suspects related to a package theft. EPCSO says the suspects were delivering groceries to the victim’s residence near the intersection of Berrey Lane and Sleepy Meadows Drive. After dropping off the items, the female suspect is seen […]
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male.
During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, Pueblo Police were sent to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find […]
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a woman who was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say the vehicle was found near the 33 mile marker of Boulder Canyon and belonged to a 27-year-old woman. She has reportedly went missing in the City of Boulder on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
