Vail Police Ask for Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Hit and Run of Parked Car

DENVER (CBS4)– The man who led Denver police officers on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon, that ended with a police SUV on its roof and two officers injured, has been identified. Juan Kareem Haynes is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and vehicular eluding. Juan Kareem Haynes (credit: Denver Police) Police responded to a shooting near West 1st Avenue and Knox Court about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive. An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Haynes, in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. Haynes refused to stop and police authorized a pursuit because he was wanted in a shooting. (credit: CBS) Officers conducted a forced stop maneuver which caused the vehicle to stop. Haynes was taken into custody. During that maneuver, the police SUV rolled onto its roof. Both officers inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. (credit: CBS) According to DPD’s vehicle pursuit policy, “the Denver Police Department is to balance the need for immediate apprehension of a suspect with the need to protect the public from danger caused by the pursuit.”

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO