Access to safe abortion services is health care, a right, and legal in Philadelphia

By James Garrow
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the press. This case is about the legality of abortion in the United States.

The draft opinion, if issued, would overturn long-standing Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which held that abortion is legal because all Americans have a right to privacy about their own health care.

This shocking draft opinion has scared many people who can get pregnant because they are worried about access to critical, and sometimes lifesaving, health care.

However, today, abortion is still legal in the United States. Despite the Court’s document, access to abortion services has not changed in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

“I am shocked and appalled at the direction the Supreme Court appears to be moving on the issue of abortion,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “Women and people who can get pregnant have a right to autonomy over what happens to their bodies. Now many are facing a future in which their right to control their own healthcare decisions is at risk of being stripped away. While we call on policy makers to protect those rights and to ensure that all women have access to the healthcare services they need, including those to prevent and treat unplanned pregnancies, it is critical that everyone understand that abortion is still safe and legal in Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia has a number of resources available for people who want to prevent unplanned pregnancies or need an abortion or counseling support. Remember, abortion is health care. Access to safe abortion services is a human right. Abortion is legal.

Sites that provide family planning services including safe abortion

Name Address Contact information

Planned Parenthood – Locust (Elizabeth Blackwell) 1144 Locust St, Lower Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 351-5550

Philadelphia Women’s Center 777 Apple Tree Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (215) 574-3590; 1-800-869-2330

The Peace Center 3400 Spruce Street, 1000 Courtyard, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 615-5234

Planned Parenthood Surgical Far Northeast 2751 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 (215) 464-2225

Abortion Counseling Support

Name Address Contact information

Access Matter 1700 Market Street, #1540, Philadelphia, PA 19103 215-985-3300; 800-848-3367

Women’s Law Project 125 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 215-928-9801

Abortion Liberation Fund of PA PO Box 40748, Philadelphia, PA 19109 215-584-6622

The Clara Bell Duvall Reproductive Freedom Project 125 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 215-592-1513

