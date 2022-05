NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dr. Joseph Gigante, a Vanderbilt Professor of Pediatrics, said the supply chain issue is just one part of the baby formula shortage. “What's made that worse is that one of the major formula companies had a recall of their formula a couple of months ago. So, putting the supply chain issues on top of the formula recall, has led to this lack of access to some families in order to get the formula that they need for their infant,” said Dr. Gigante.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO