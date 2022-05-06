Watch Free Summer Movies on the Flight Deck of This NYC Aircraft Carrier

In recent weeks, a swirling portal to the Godfather multiverse opened up, beckoning the faithful into an uncanny world of scheming studio executives, fuming mafia bosses, and peacocking actors dressed to resemble famous stars of the '70s. Fifty years after the release of the 1972 original and three decades since the controversial third entry ended the trilogy in 1990, the streaming service Paramount+ invites you to return to The Godfather's extended universe. Wedding-day favors delivered in the shadows, cotton wool in the mouth, and horse heads in the sheets—for a certain type of person, it's enough to make you say "Clemenza, we're home." If properties like Star Wars and Marvel can send subscribers flocking to Disney+, why can't The Godfather do the same for Paramount Global's fledgling platform?

