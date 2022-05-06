ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch Free Summer Movies on the Flight Deck of This NYC Aircraft Carrier

By Serena Tara
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in NYC is about to get even cooler. The Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum is celebrating its 40th birthday with completely free outdoor movie screenings. Kicking off on May 27, Intrepid Museum's Summer Movie Series will show different movies on select...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Thrillist

The Coolest Shipping Container Homes on Airbnb Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Recycling old shipping containers is one of the trendiest forms...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Grubhub Is Offering Free Lunch to Everyone in New York City

It won't break the adage that there's no such thing as a free lunch, but Grubhub is trying to get pretty close. On May 17, Grubhub is offering free lunch to everyone in New York City and the surrounding areas. Though, the extent of "surrounding areas" isn't entirely clear. A representative tells Thrillist that it includes "the surrounding New York and New Jersey areas, including most counties in New Jersey, Long Island and parts of Pennsylvania." On May 17, the food delivery service will give you $15 to order a lunch for yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

NYC's Hudson River Park Announces Over 260 Free Spring & Summer Events

Whether you're looking for some live music, a place to dance, or a free workout class, New York City's Hudson River Park has just the ticket this season. The nation's longest riverfront park just announced a slate of more than 260 free events this spring and summer across its many piers and riverfront recreational areas. The schedule has a little something for everyone. Music and food fans, for example, can enjoy the Blues BBQ Festival at Pier 76 on August 13, while those looking to stay fit can find HIIT, yoga, and mindfulness classes offered every weeknight beginning May 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Croatia Drops All COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft Carrier#Alcohol#Museum#Intrepid Museum
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Airports and States for Domestic Flights Right Now

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Magical Miami Aegean Restaurant Mandolin Opens at Soho Warehouse in Downtown LA

If you’re one of those New Yorkers who was part of the pandemic mass exodus to Los Angeles, there’s a good chance that you spent a winter weekend or two in Miami during your Big Apple years. And if so, there’s also a chance that while you were there, you were lucky enough to land a table at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, one of the most transportive Miami restaurants in town. Situated on the border of Buena Vista and the Design District inside a 1940s-era home, the charming, string-light-strewn al fresco courtyard restaurant no doubt worked its way into your heart with its family-style approach to Mediterranean cuisine, serving up various Greek, Turkish and Cypriot delicacies.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

How Family and Markets Inspire Chef Aisha Ibrahim

When Aisha Ibrahim was young, her mother planted a garden in the yard of their West Virginia home, where they had emigrated to in 1991. (There were few Asian grocery stores less than a two-hour drive away.) The soil was dotted with verdant long beans and water spinach for the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Kellogg's Newest Cereal Is an Homage to 'Star Wars'

Star Wars fans, get ready. This summer, the new limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being released on Disney Plus, and Kellogg's is celebrating this sure-to-be epic series with a new cereal. Enter Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal, which will be available at retailers nationwide in July. The new cereal offers...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Win $5,000 from Calm for Using Your Most Soothing Voice on TikTok

Have you ever heard a voice so soothing that you could just fall asleep? Maybe that of Morgan Freeman or Sir David Attenborough could soothe you right into a blissful slumber. Well, if you've ever had the feeling that your voice could put anyone to sleep, much like the teacher from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the folks over at Calm are looking for its next super soothing voice through its World's Most Soothing Voice #NextVoiceofCalm sweepstakes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Thrillist

NYC Rat Sightings Are the Highest in a Decade

If you're think you're seeing more rats than before in NYC, your mind might not be playing tricks on you. According to recent city data, rat sightings are the highest they've been in a decade. NYC residents have dialed 311 to contact the city's service request line and submitted around 7,400 rat sighting claims in the first four months of the year. Compared to last year during the same period, rat sightings have increased by almost 17%, and by more than 60% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The 'Godfather' Fan Army Is Still Going Strong 50 Years Later

In recent weeks, a swirling portal to the Godfather multiverse opened up, beckoning the faithful into an uncanny world of scheming studio executives, fuming mafia bosses, and peacocking actors dressed to resemble famous stars of the '70s. Fifty years after the release of the 1972 original and three decades since the controversial third entry ended the trilogy in 1990, the streaming service Paramount+ invites you to return to The Godfather's extended universe. Wedding-day favors delivered in the shadows, cotton wool in the mouth, and horse heads in the sheets—for a certain type of person, it's enough to make you say "Clemenza, we're home." If properties like Star Wars and Marvel can send subscribers flocking to Disney+, why can't The Godfather do the same for Paramount Global's fledgling platform?
MOVIES
Thrillist

You Can Rent This Banksy Artwork For $6,000 a Month

Owning an original Banksy artwork can be difficult—if it doesn't cost millions of dollars, it might self-destruct and shred just when you close the auction deal. Luckily, now you don't exactly need to be a millionaire nor an auction expert to display an original Banksy in your own home. The NYC-based art rental company Curina is listing a Banksy piece from the artist's 2003 "Turf War" exhibition, and all you need to secure the piece is the willingness to pay $6,000 a month for a minimum of three months. Not exactly cheap, but not bad as far as fine art goes.
VISUAL ART
Thrillist

'Messy History of American Food' Takes a Deep Look at American Cuisine

Decades-old bread dough. Cola manufacturer wars. Hypermasculine cheeseburger commercials. The ways Americans have been making, marketing, and consuming our favorite foods have a complicated and fascinating history as old as our nation itself—and sometimes older. As connoisseurs of the weird and the wonderful when it comes to cuisine, Thrillist has long been fascinated with every aspect of what makes our lives delicious. The new Thrillist-produced series Messy History of American Food, coming to discovery+ on May 11, is an examination and celebration of the origins of everything from bread to cereal to chocolate, and nothing is off the table.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Move Over Wordle, Phoodle Is Here Now

People love to try their hand at word puzzles, from the New York Times Crossword puzzles to Words With Friends to Wordle. The latter took the logic-loving world by storm in January 2022. But if you've since grown tired of Wordle, now you can play a similar, food-focused game called Phoodle.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy