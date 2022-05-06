ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley has emerged as a leader, frontrunner to start

By Ryan Thorburn ryan.thorburn@trib.com
 4 days ago
LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley looked like Wyoming’s next starting quarterback during the spring game.

The Utah State transfer passed for 201 yards with a 67-yard touchdown to tight end Jackson Marcotte and a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaylen Sargent.

UW head coach Craig Bohl did not release a post-spring depth chart. The quarterback competition between Peasley, Evan Svoboda, Hank Gibbs, Jayden Clemons and incoming freshman Caden Becker will continue throughout fall camp.

One of the keys to the 2022 season will be what Peasley and the Pokes do this summer when no one is looking.

“Peasley is learning our offense and is still a work in progress, but I do think he’s got some maturity,” Bohl said after the spring game. “He was able to be resourceful with the football. It’s important he has a good summer.”

The Cowboys needed to stabilize the quarterback room after Levi Williams and Sean Chambers transferred following the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Peasley, a backup with the Mountain West champion Aggies, arrived on campus in January and quickly earned the respect of his new teammates by trying to lead them through winter conditioning.

“It’s not a cocky vibe either,” wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said of Peasley’s swagger. “He knows what he needs to do, he’s very encouraging. You can tell he fits in great with the other quarterbacks. So it’s not that he’s come in and been cocky and saying, ‘It’s my job.’

“He definitely brings that confidence the quarterback position needs and that we need our offensive leader to have.”

Peasley completed 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 18 appearances at Utah State.

Adjusting to UW’s pro-style offense, in which Peasley will take snaps from under center after lining up in shotgun formation with four wide receivers in the Aggies’ spread, is an ongoing process.

“I need to get in and learn protections more, just kind of master this offense so there’s no question when I’m out there I know what to do and how to do it,” Peasley said. “I think summer will be big. Coach Bohl wants me to gain some weight, so that will be a big goal for me personally.”

Williams and Chambers combined for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during last year’s uneven 7-6 campaign.

The Cowboys finished 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

Williams, the most valuable player of the Potato Bowl, is looking for a fresh start at Utah State, and Chambers has reunited with former UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen at Montana State.

The Pokes added Svoboda from Snow College. Gibbs and Clemons are entering their second year in offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s system.

“I believe I’m physically there with the attributes and everything, the height and the weight and kind of the smarts I guess you would say,” said Svoboda, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. “I definitely have to continue with my footwork and my accuracy.

"I really appreciate Polasek and Bohl and (Peasley), they’re all telling me what I need to do with my feet and how I can improve everything. I really appreciate them taking the time.”

Peasley was wearing a blue no-contact jersey during the spring game, but in the fall the dual-threat quarterback plans to help the Pokes move the chains by running the ball, too.

At Utah State the 6-2, 210-pound junior from La Grande, Oregon, ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown scamper against New Mexico in 2020.

“I think if I’m live I can make a lot of plays with my feet,” Peasley said. “I think it was good for me (in the spring) to be more thinking about staying in the pocket with the ball. I can run. I think the coaches know I can run.”

Peasley and the other quarterbacks will work to get on the same page with the tight ends and wide receivers over the next two months before fall camp begins a week early.

The Cowboys open the season Aug. 27 at Illinois. Bohl and the staff will be able to spend some time with the team, but most of the workouts have to be player-led.

“It will be critical. The University of Illinois is not too far away,” Bohl noted of the Week 0 opener in Big Ten country. “At quarterback, it’s like learning a new language for some of the new guys like Evan and Peasley. For Hank and Jayden, they’ve been here.”

Peasley’s grasp of the offense during the public scrimmage at War Memorial Stadium spoke volumes. He was the only quarterback to throw a touchdown pass with the three other candidates finishing a combined 12-for-34 for 97 yards.

“Peas is a good leader. We kind of had that chemistry,” said tight end Treyton Welch, who was in the same weightlifting group with Peasley during winter workouts. “He’s going to make sure you know your role, make sure you do everything fast and right.”

The Exponent

The Exponent

