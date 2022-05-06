ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo Police Department holds community meeting to address crime and homelessness

By Sean Rice
 5 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department held a meeting Friday to answer any questions the public might have for the department. The topics they are expected to discuss surround crime rates, crime prevention and homelessness.

Police say while they've never held these types of meetings before, and they hope residents take this opportunity to ask pressing questions. Pueblo Police Officer Meagan Chapman told KRDO many residents asked how they can help the police department address crime in a community meeting for north side residents on April 25th.

"Of course concerns about crime and wanting to feel safe or how can they help," Chapman said. "That was a really big thing, how can we help the police department? How can we help the police officers? How can we help the community?"

Chapman said roughly 155 people attended the north side meeting. During that event, the department addressed concerns Pueblo's north side residents had. Friday, KRDO spoke with Michael Coffee, a lifelong Pueblo resident, who expressed his concerns.

"We are seeing homicides happen by people who are not gang affiliated and yes I am absolutely concerned," Coffee said. "As a father, I am concerned. I have children. I am concerned yes, and I am glad they are having these meetings so at least we can address locally what's happening but I honestly don't think the police can do anything until legislatively something happens."

Coffee expressed doubts about the safety of Pueblo with 30 homicides in 2021, and a 19% increase in overall crime from 2020 to 2021.

"I do not feel safe in Pueblo no. I don't know very many people who would feel safe in Pueblo," Coffee said. "We have a great community here in Pueblo and yes, we have a little bit of violence but it's a great community and I would like to see that community still be great."

Friday's meeting at the Pueblo Christian Center was supposed to be for south side residents only. However, Pueblo Police decided to invite all Pueblo residents after receiving feedback from citizens.

"A lot of people reached out and said 'I missed the north side one, can I come to the south side one," Chapman said. "There is really no reason for us to tell anybody no when the whole point of these meetings are to have conversations and outreach to the community."

Comments / 3

ARTFX
4d ago

quit mollycoddling homeless. They contribute nothing to our society, commit crimes, and do whatever is necessary to assure their daily high. Get serious about the drugs coming to our city, for starters...

Reply
2
Huervoes
4d ago

put some lights in our alleys its dark and scary catch these criminals out lurking around all night

Reply
4
