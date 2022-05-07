ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

DCF Investigating Bridgewater Child Care Center For Alleged Abuse

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047My7_0fVbrYPF00

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A Bridgewater child care center is under investigation after reports of abuse and neglect. The state ordered The Drop Spot to shut down months ago.

“I think a place that’s dangerous, considering all the parents that have had really negative experiences there,” said Nicole Conley, who used to work at The Drop Spot.

It’s a private business that state officials ordered to close in December because they weren’t licensed to care for children. The Department of Children and Families tells WBZ they’re looking into reports of alleged abuse and neglect.

“Nothing like this has happened before,” said Samantha Muise, the owner of The Drop Spot. Muise claims she can still operate as a private membership club.

She said this started as a complaint of a child left in soiled clothing and a separate incident involving an employee that was captured on cellphone video.

“The child was in a buckled seat because he had some very severe behavior stuff,” Muise said. “The video had been out previously and she was like mocking the child for his behavior.”

As the DCF investigates, Muise tells WBZ she fired the employee and installed cameras inside the facility.

“We alerted the family on Friday, and we terminated the staff member first thing Monday morning when she came back to work and we notified DCF,” Muise said. “We’re just thankful to the staff that came forward right away that and let us know that there was a problem so we can address it right away.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Boston

New Harmony Montgomery Report Finds Parents’ Rights Were Put Ahead Of Missing Girl’s Safety

BOSTON (CBS) – A new report in the case of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery found her safety was not considered as important as her parents’ rights. Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance. Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019. She had been in the care of the...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River

After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H. When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgewater, MA
Education
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Bridgewater, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcf#Daycare Center#Wbz#The Drop Spot
ABC6.com

Police search for missing 17-year-old Providence girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madison Carvalho was last seen at the Venus nightclub on Broad Street. She’s believed to be at the Marriott Residence Inn on Sabin Street or in the downtown area. Carvalho...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Former police officer sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in fatal crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Londonderry police officer was sentenced 10 to 20 years in New Hampshire state prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Tyler Berry addressed the family of Sierra Croteau in court Friday and said he took full responsibility for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

Investigation Underway After 3 Construction Workers Hurt In South Boston Floor Collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a collapse at the former Edison Power Plant in South Boston injured three construction workers, including one who was trapped for hours beneath the rubble. A cantilevered floor collapsed Wednesday at the building on Summer Street. Two workers were immediately removed from the building and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third worker’s lower legs were trapped under a large piece of the floor for more than three hours. The Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Thursday it has not found any immediate evidence of “overt criminality” or “deliberate attempts at destruction.” A worker...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stepmother Of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Granted Bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who hasn’t been seen since 2019, was offered a chance to get out of jail. A judge issued an order Thursday granting bail for Kayla Montgomery. Kayla is accused of falsely collecting welfare benefits meant for her step-daughter Harmony. She is facing fraud and firearm charges. As part of her release, Kayla will have to check in daily with the Manchester Police Department, get treatment for substance abuse, and cannot travel outside of New Hampshire. She is also forbidden to have contact with her husband Adam Montgomery. Harmony was reported missing at the end of 2021. She vanished while in her father’s custody.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

State police, marshals capture Methuen child rapist in Maine

Stephen Corbin Jr. fled Massachusetts during his trial. He was convicted in April of eight counts of child rape. Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen was arrested Friday in Farmingdale, Maine, several days after fleeing his trial on child rape charges in Middlesex Superior Court, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy