York Coroner ID's Man Killed In Central PA Crash

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash in central Pennsylvania Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

A 2007 GMC Canyon driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey Heishman was heading south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township when it was struck by a 2007 Subaru Legacy that had ran through a stop sign around 4:20 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela Gay said.

The GMC Canyon driver was taken to WellSpan York Hospital with critical injuries, and later died around 5:30 p.m., Gay said.

It was unclear if the Subaru Legacy driver was injured.

