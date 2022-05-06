CAMP Opens West Coast Flagship in Century City

Allow your child to explore the outdoors with the Canyon Grand Canyon Young Hero kids’ hardtail bike. Designed specifically to help young ones progress and develop, it features sensitive forks to protect smaller bodies. This kids’ hardtail bike also includes a wide range of gears to help a young rider travel up even the steepest climbs. Moreover, the Canyon Grand Canyon Young Hero remains the perfect fit for young hands, bodies, and legs. In fact, it’s suitable for riders from 4’7″ to 5’3″, providing enough room for them to grow into this bike. With hydraulic disc brakes and lightweight wheels, this bike helps to transfer effort into speed to accompany every adventure. Finally, with an aluminum frame, it’s sturdy, lightweight, and responsive.
