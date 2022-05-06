CAMP Opens West Coast Flagship in Century City

Camp in a Galaxy Far Far Away in the Catskills R2 Airbnb Campsite. This out-of-this-world campsite in a galaxy far far away is just a two-hour drive from the Capital Region. If you want to unplug but have some upgraded camping amenities then this Airbnb is for you. You don't have to be a Star Wars fan to book this campsite, but if you are, then you appreciate the attention to detail. The campsite includes 2 canvas safari tents, each with a queen-sized bunk bed, 2 pop-up tents for additional campers, 2 picnic tables, fire pits, and Adirondack chairs to soak up the lake view. It also has two outhouses that are environmentally friendly. Plus there is a Coleman sun shower to rinse off.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO