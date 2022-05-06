The Best Bathing Suits of the Season

This past Friday, I texted a friend a photo of myself holding the leashes of two absurdly fluffy chow chows against the backdrop of a greenhouse and some unplanted trees. I figured no context was needed—and lo and behold, I was right. “NO. OH MY GOD. YOU KNOW I KNOW WHO THOSE DOGS ARE. HOLY FUCKING SHIT,” began the first of a flurry of texts in response. For those who follow @marthastewart48, the goings-on at Martha Stewart’s sprawling 156-acre farm in Katonah, New York are the source of endless fascination. Those chow chows, for example, were among the pets who figured prominently in a recent post that’s emblematic of why the 80-year-old mogul’s burner Instagram account has gained a cult following among people who, ordinarily, couldn’t care less about domesticity. “Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” she captioned a photo of her gardeners digging a hole. “The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.” Was that really what a day in the life on Martha’s farm was like?

KATONAH, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO