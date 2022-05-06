ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police: Woman shot in the hip on the Northside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F37EX_0fVb3Yis00
JSO BADGE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5/7 at 9:56 a.m.- JSO arrests Reginal Graves, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot in the hip on the Northside on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near 32nd and Main streets.

STORY: Vicky White, Casey White getaway car located: reports

Police said “some sort of altercation” happened between several people and a 24-year-old man began shooting.

JSO said he was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed. Police are also looking for additional witnesses and video.

The woman’s injury is not life-threatening, officers say. Detectives are still trying to determine if she was involved in the altercation or an innocent bystander.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police arrest suspect tied to multiple crimes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes. Larry Johnson, 45, is charged in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Northside#Violent Crime#Jso#Cox Media Group
WSVN-TV

Sheriff: 41 charged in takedown of Florida gang leadership

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff said Wednesday that 41 people have been charged with dozens of crimes in an effort to take down the leadership of a notoriously violent group called the Sex Money Murder gang. The yearlong investigation involved law enforcement agencies across Florida, the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Runs Over Woman on Beach

A Florida woman was taken to the hospital after accidentally being run over by a Sheriff’s deputy. The unnamed deputy was working on St. Pete Beach when the incident occurred. He was speaking to passersby on the beach when he was dispatched to another location.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
News4Jax.com

1 dead in drive-by shooting captured by surveillance camera: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly drive-by shooting was captured by a surveillance camera early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the video showed someone walking down Rendale Drive North in the Cedar Hills Estates area around 1 a.m. before a white four-door sedan drives past them and then stops in the middle of the road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy