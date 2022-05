For B2B technology firms, being able to offer subscription and payment plan flexibility is both a key priority and a challenge. This reality helps explain why billing and subscription management tops the strategic agenda for many technology firms. Nearly 50% of tech firms said they plan to add or improve this payment capability, making it the most cited among a wide range of payments capabilities, according to the “Smart Receivables Playbook,” a PYMNTS and Flywire collaboration based on a survey of 459 payments professionals.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO