SPOKANE, Wash. – Attention readers! The Spokane County Library District wants to get you stocked up for your summer reading. SCLD is holding a $5 “Fill-the-Bag” book sale at all of its locations on Saturday, May 21. The one-day sale will offer gently used books, CDs and DVDs. You’ll be able to find reads for yourself, as well as books...

25 MINUTES AGO