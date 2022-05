The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Monday released pairings for baseball and softball state playoffs, which begin with first-round games Tuesday. A total of 14 Davidson County teams — seven baseball and seven softball — made the postseason fields, with East Davidson, Oak Grove and Ledford baseball hosting first-round games while South, West, Ledford, Oak Grove, Central and North softball teams will be playing at home in their first-round games.

