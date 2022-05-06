KRAI News for Friday, May 6

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was hurt or even killed after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico Border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.

ANTONITO, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO