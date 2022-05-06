ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

KRAI News for Friday, May 6

By Shannon Lukens
steamboatradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRAI News by Shannon Lukens. It’s calving season for local mountain ranchers. That includes at the Gittleson Ranch in Jackson County, where a pack of wolves have already killed three of their head of cattle. In the past two weeks, the wolves have killed at least two of the newborn calves...

www.steamboatradio.com

KKTV

Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than eight acres near Trinidad on Sunday. and it was likely sparked by a cigarette. The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County Emergency Manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.
TRINIDAD, CO
#Kentucky Derby#Colorado Mountain College#Krai#Krai News#The Bear River Young Life#The Ladies Mite Society#Craig Christian Church#The Food Truck Carnival#Republican
99.9 KEKB

Egg Alert: Watch Live Footage of a Colorado Osprey Nest

The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
BOULDER, CO
County
Jackson County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Craig, CO
City
Meeker, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Wind in Colorado takes gas station canopy to the ground

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was hurt or even killed after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico Border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.
ANTONITO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado Horror Story: Wolves vs. Cows

A Colorado rancher has been having trouble lately with what he believes to be wolves attacking and killing his cows late at night. Where in Colorado Are These Wolves Attacking Cows?. The Colorado rancher, Don Gittleson, owns a ranch just outside of Walden, Colorado, a small town located in Jackson...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Most rural counties in Colorado

STACKER — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

We are Cañon City: Blossom Festival fun at the Carnival & Rodeo

Cañon City, Colo. – Some of the crowd favorites at the Cañon City Blossom & Music Festival were happening on Friday. The carnival was in full swing Friday night with hundreds out enjoying the rides, games and fair food. The carnival is open Saturday night until midnight, and again Sunday from 12pm – 10pm.
CANON CITY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE

