KRAI News for Friday, May 6

KRAI News by Shannon Lukens. It’s calving season for local mountain ranchers. That includes at the Gittleson Ranch in Jackson County, where a pack of wolves have already killed three of their head of cattle. In the past two weeks, the wolves have killed at least two of the newborn calves...
It's official, the parking reservation program and shuttle system that was implemented in Summit County for those headed to hike the popular Quandary Peak trail is set to stick around – with some additional costs and other changes. Starting June 1, parking at the trailhead for a full day...
In 1993, Doug Boggs discovered the body of his brother, Gerald Boggs, in his Steamboat Springs home. Someone had beaten him with a shovel, shocked him with a stun gun, and shot him to death. Today, the murder is known as the infamous "Black Widow" case. Here's what happened. Who...
With Colorado's high altitude, it's perfect for sending hot air balloons into the Colorado skies. Here are seven great hot air balloon events happening across the state to see them rise. Balloon pilots from across the country and the world will be flying their "airships" at Colorado hot air balloon...
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than eight acres near Trinidad on Sunday. and it was likely sparked by a cigarette. The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County Emergency Manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing swimmer is now a recovery mission after rescuers were unable to locate him Saturday. The victim was riding in a tube pulled by a boat in Cherry Creek Reservoir Saturday when he fell off and went underwater. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Tornadoes in Colorado are something you expect, but did you know that one particular Colorado county has had more tornadoes in the last 70 years than any other county in the entire country?. Does Colorado Have Tornadoes?. Most people have a fear of tornadoes, for good reason too. Mine started...
The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was hurt or even killed after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico Border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Yeah, we see it too. It’s gross. It looks like the wildfire smoke we’ve gotten accustomed to the past several summers ... but it’s mostly a bunch of dust and dirt being blown in from northwest New Mexico and the Great Sand Dunes National Park near Alamosa.
A Colorado rancher has been having trouble lately with what he believes to be wolves attacking and killing his cows late at night. Where in Colorado Are These Wolves Attacking Cows?. The Colorado rancher, Don Gittleson, owns a ranch just outside of Walden, Colorado, a small town located in Jackson...
STACKER — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
Cañon City, Colo. – Some of the crowd favorites at the Cañon City Blossom & Music Festival were happening on Friday. The carnival was in full swing Friday night with hundreds out enjoying the rides, games and fair food. The carnival is open Saturday night until midnight, and again Sunday from 12pm – 10pm.
A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
Comments / 0