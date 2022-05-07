Emma From "Selling Sunset" Sells Empanadas For $99 On Her Website, So I Bought Them So You Don't Have To

Related
Dolly Parton and her husband can’t get enough of this fast-food chain
Dolly Parton may be known for serving up country music hits, but back home with husband Carl Dean, she serves up tasty home cooking, too. However, thanks to the 76-year-old entertainer’s busy life on the road, the couple also have an appreciation for fast food — and there’s one restaurant that really resonates with them.
Foods From The 1970s That Should Never Come Back
The 1970s was a decade that simultaneously delivered a great number of iconic sociopolitical and cultural moments. From The Watergate scandal that rocked America's political institutions to Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" which changed cinema forever, a lot happened. Despite a plethora of headline-grabbing exploits and world-changing moments, the '70s...
Why Subway Might Be Out Of Your Favorite Meat The Next Time You Visit
You've likely stopped in at Subway for an affordable sandwich now and then. Whether you're opting for a turkey sub or an Italian BMT, you can usually walk out of Subway without spending much more than $10 so the chain fits the bill when you're just looking for a quick and meaty lunch. But the next time you head to Subway to get your budget-friendly sandwich fix, you might be in for a nasty surprise instead — some Subway franchises are reporting that they've run out of meat, including for the chain's best-selling sub (via Restaurant Business).
Disney World's New Mega Starbucks Has a Bakery Item You Won't Find At Other Locations
There's something magical about sipping your go-to cup of Starbucks at Walt Disney World. It's a creature comfort in a place that already feels like home. But while each theme park has its own Starbucks, EPCOT has had to make do with a baby kiosk amid the park's multi-year transformation. Not anymore! The new mega Starbucks at EPCOT is finally open. Called Connections Cafe, it serves all the iconic drinks and eats you'd expect to see on a Starbucks menu, from Frappicinos to their signature pound cake we love. But there's also a new sweet treat never seen before at Starbucks: The Liege Waffle — a next-level Belgian Waffle.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Steakhouse 71 in Disney World, and the $20 burgers are totally worth it
The family-friendly, 1970s-themed restaurant at the Contemporary Resort serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner — with some of Walt Disney's favorites.
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close
You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Costco Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Mexican Treat
If you're a fan of sweet and spicy flavors, you'll want to visit Costco as soon as possible. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is now selling frozen spicy mango cups — and honestly, it's got us stoked for summer. The cups are frozen mangonadas, a traditional Mexican...
My family of 3 spent $6,550 for a 2-night stay on Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and it was so worth it
From the gourmet meals and missions to the VIP perks and room with a droid, here's what the galactic experience was like — and why we'd do it again.
Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)
As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
Four Walmart grocery shopping tricks to save money and time – from timing to seasonal
A FEW savvy tricks could help Walmart fans save some money. The average Walmart shopper spends roughly $54 per trip, data from Numerator shows, as cited by BestLife. Though $54 may not seem like a lot for one grocery trip, it can add up over time - especially in this economy where prices are rising so rapidly.
Scrub Daddy CEO only sleeps 'like 3 hours per night' because he's reading all the viral brand's social media comments
The CEO in charge of sponge company Scrub Daddy said he sleeps "like three hours a night" and reads every social media response.
Why You Won't See Diet Snapple In The Store Anymore
If you grew up in the 90s, chances are you have fond memories of enjoying an iced cold Snapple in the summertime. Whether you preferred a Peach Tea Snapple with your morning egg sandwich or a Raspberry Tea with your afternoon salad, the flavored bottles could be found in the hands of nearly all Americans. The drink offered a sweet allure over milk and was marketed as a healthier alternative to soda using the famous slogan "the best stuff on Earth" (via Eater).
We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items
Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
The Unexpected Reason Frozen Pierogies Were Recalled In 4 States
Foods get recalled for a variety of reasons. According to the Cleveland Clinic, harmful bacteria sometimes find their way into food, surprise "foreign objects" are found inside the packaging, or an allergen goes unnoticed and the manufacturers don't list the proper warning on the product. Ranker reports that items like pet food, flour, beef, and frozen produce face this particular issue the most, so when another type of food faces a recall, shoppers tend to take notice.
The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers
Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
Hot Dog On A Stick's New Drink Tastes Like A Jolly Rancher
Hot Dog on a Stick has apparently been on a decades-long mission to unite lemonade and hot dog lovers and has had some help from big names along the way. The quick service restaurant has been a part of the Southern California landscape since 1946. Per Los Angeles Daily News, it grew from a beach stand into a mall food court presence in the 1980s. The hot dog chain has since made cameos on screens big and small. From "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" to "Stranger Things" to the music video for Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" (via Product Placement Blog), Hot Dog on a Stick and its famous blue, yellow, red, and white stripes have made plenty of high profile appearances.
I just discovered the weirdest thing you can buy at Costco thanks to Reddit
Costco is truly a paradise for deal-hunters, offering low prices on everything from grocery staples to furniture, toilet seats, wireless earphones — and even caskets. Talk about a store that covers the breadth of human experience. Costco, for the uninitiated, is truly a rare kind of American retailer. It...
