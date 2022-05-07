ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Emma From "Selling Sunset" Sells Empanadas For $99 On Her Website, So I Bought Them So You Don't Have To

By Pablo Valdivia
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzeFm_0fVaEwvl00

Of all the deliciously messy reality TV out there, Selling Sunset is a show you'll always find me going back to because I love seeing beautiful homes I can't afford and beautiful people who love to argue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjdHl_0fVaEwvl00
Netflix

If you're all caught up on Season 5 — hell, even if you just got to Season 4 — then you know all about the show's newest realtor/CEO of empanadas, Emma Hernan.

Instagram: @emmahernan

When Emma is not busy risking her life at the edge of infinity pools, she's running a vegan empanada empire, and she'll talk about it literally any chance she gets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWdTW_0fVaEwvl00
Netflix

Hell, she even brought some on a date with her this past season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSHEF_0fVaEwvl00

Um...taco?

Netflix

Now, given that I'm Mexican American and grew up on homemade empanadas, my interest peaked when I heard...well, a non-Latina talking about running an empanada business. Especially one that carried things I'd never heard of, like cheeseburger empanadas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMOjs_0fVaEwvl00
Netflx

And by "interest," I mean I reacted exactly like my Mexican sister Vanessa here when she first heard about 'em:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOrMn_0fVaEwvl00
Netflix

According to what Emma has said on the show (and the flyer I got when I bought these), this business dates way back to when she invested in the stock market at the age of 14. When her grandfather, who owned the food company Yankee Trader Seafood, passed away, she lent her family money at the age of 17 to keep the company afloat. It later became a national brand, which inspired her to begin her own food line named Emma-Leigh & Co., thus giving birth to the cheeseburger empanada as we know it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wr0iJ_0fVaEwvl00

The flyer says, "It's in my blood. My grandfather, Gerry McAdams, founded Yankee Trader Seafood in Massachusetts and is a third-generation family-owned business. Today I have the good fortune to be able to put on my own chef's hat and apron to promote my own delectable foods all made in the USA. I've been creating recipes for years and I am excited to have the opportunity to share them with you."

Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed / Via emmaleighco.com

Now, for those who don't know what an empanada even is, it's made by topping a round piece of dough with a protein of your choice (though other fillings, like pumpkin or cheese, can be used), folding the dough over, sealing the ends, and then baking or frying it. These delicious creations are very popular throughout Latin America and Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNo7T_0fVaEwvl00
Michael Wongsing / Getty Images

After months of questioning whether Emma's business was a scam or the real deal, I decided to bite the bullet and order these bad boys and put 'em to the test. First, I checked on Emma-Leigh & Co's website . Much to my horror, these empanadas run for a casual $99.99 there. Yes, nearly $100 for 36 FROZEN mini empanadas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tzxh_0fVaEwvl00
Emma-Leigh & Co. / Via emmaleighco.com

Add to that the fact that they only ship east of the Mississippi, and would have likely charged me more to ship to Los Angeles, where I live. I don't know if Emma is in some industrial kitchen making these by hand, but needless to say, I had to look elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpP34_0fVaEwvl00
Emma-Leigh & Co. / Via emmaleighco.com

After some digging, I then found a QVC link to the empanadas on Emma-Leigh & Co.'s Instagram page, where the empanadas go for $63.65, with free shipping. Now let's be real — this price is still demonic for an empanada, and it's unclear to me why they're cheaper here, but I decided to go for it and click "purchase" anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWAMG_0fVaEwvl00
QVC / Via qvc.com

I should note that Emma recently announced that the empanadas can now be found at Costcos "in the Northwest region" of the US, aka Seattle, for a more reasonable-ish $10.99. The list of other specialty supermarkets that provide this product can be found here . Needless to say, I wasn't gonna fly to Seattle for this, so QVC it was.

Instagram: @emmaleighandco_

Despite hearing about the cheeseburger empanadas in seasons 4 and 5, those weren't even an option on either Emma's site or QVC's site, so I had to settle with buying a combo of beef and sausage pizza empanadas. I ordered them on April 25, with the expectation that they'd arrive on dry ice by April 29. Well, reader, I ended up receiving them on May 4. Great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAb0b_0fVaEwvl00
QVC / Via qvc.com

They came in a nice little styrofoam container that says, "5 lbs. of dry ice inside," on the front of it with a warning that the product inside will be "extremely cold." So you think, surely the warning on the box wasn't lying to me, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILpiM_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Well, my trust issues were spot-on as usual. The box contained the empanadas, but there was no dry ice to be found. My guess is that if it was ever in there, it had already sublimated (turned into vapor) by the time I received the package. Instead, there were two frozen refrigerant gel packs that were keeping the empanadas chilled. But reader, the empanadas were fully thawed. 🥴

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT6uH_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Now, I saw one review on QVC's site that also complained about how they arrived thawed and were advised by QVC to throw them out and got a refund. But since the empanadas took so long to get to me, I just wanted to try them, I played with my life and went forward with the taste test. I know, I'm dumb. Here's the plastic bag they came in, which is a different presentation than how you'd find them at a supermarket. I got 36 empanadas; the packages in the supermarket come with 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkXAw_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Each type of empanada came in its own individually labeled plastic bag, with cooking instructions and simplified ingredients on the front. The mini beef empanadas have Beyond meat, vegan cheddar shreds, salsa, and Beyond meat crumbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HTgq_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

The sausage pizza empanadas have Beyond sausage, vegan mozzarella shreds, and tomato sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weMV2_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Since three different sets of cooking instructions are given, I decided to cook each empanada three different ways to see if it would affect the taste and texture: pan fried on the stove, baked in a conventional oven, and air fried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivmyc_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

But before I dive into whether or not these were edible, let's talk about the appearance and size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGdGO_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

There's no denying that they look like what they say they are: mini empanadas. Some are definitely rough around the edges and mostly resemble a fat, misshapen pizza roll, while others have the classic half-moon shape with the crimped edges. Here it is next to a Lotería card, for scale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xueD2_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

But looks aren't everything, of course. So as far as how these look on the inside, this is what the pizza sausage one looks like when sliced open. Plenty of filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ym4qW_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

And here's beef. Also plenty of filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fypvy_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Now, for the ultimate test — the taste test! Let's begin with the pizza sausage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Di2C_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Honestly speaking, it wasn't bad. It's hard to mess pizza flavors up, but given their hurdle of making it vegan, it still works. In many ways, I expected this to taste like a Totino's pizza roll, and wouldn't you know reader, it does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UB3Y_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

The Beyond sausage is crumbled and tastes convincingly like real meat, and the vegan cheese melts nicely as well. You already know what pizza-flavored things taste like, so I don't need to get poetic about it — but given that this flavor has Totino's qualities at a premium cost, I'm not sure the price adds up to the end product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPnvd_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Now, I will acknowledge that there aren't many other vegan bite-size pizza snacks on the market, but until these become more accessible at their Costco price nationwide (which is still heftier than Amy's Kitchen frozen vegan pizza rolls ), they're just not worth the dent in your wallet. If you're rich like Emma, though, or live in Seattle, go off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcJ5f_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

In terms of cooking method, these benefit from being pan fried or air fried, not baked. Pan frying with oil obviously gives whatever you're cooking an added flavor, which it did to these pizza empanadas. It also gave the dough a nice crunch. However, I'm a lazy bitch, and pizza isn't usually pan fried, so air frying ensures you get the crunch without all the added labor of frying something over a hot stove. Baking them in a conventional oven isn't bad, but it just takes longer, and the 14- to 16-minute window they recommend doesn't give the dough enough time to develop the kind of flaky crunch I desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDq6a_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Now let's talk about the beef, 'cause I've got beef with it. I'll play nice and say, "It is edible!" I think someone somewhere out there would genuinely enjoy this flavor (I'm looking at you, Chrishell), but that someone isn't me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CASzo_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

I ate three of these just to try to pinpoint the flavor in my memory, and my brain still couldn't comprehend the mix of things happening in there. Ultimately, I feel like the addition of salsa to this empanada is what turned me off. Emma did describe this flavor as "taco" on the show, and I kinda see what she was getting at given my taste buds picked up on some grocery store taco seasoning amalgamation and salsa (with no real kick to it, in my opinion).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn8zt_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Basically, the flavor profile is all over the place and left an odd aftertaste in my mouth. When looking at the detailed ingredient list, we've got the Beyond meat, a tomato purée salsa, and a mix of a spices — two of which are apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Biting into one felt like an attack on my taste buds, so I will not be voluntarily putting a fourth one in my mouth anytime soon. If you want a "taco-flavored" anything, just buy a taco please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z20C_0fVaEwvl00

I think it's also worth mentioning that when I accidentally burped literal hours after having had these, all these flavors somehow came rushing back, fully intact. 🤢 The tasty pizza one did not surface.

Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

In terms of cooking these, I actually do think these benefit from pan frying them, added labor and all. While the flavor is all over the place by default, the addition of oil complements this empananda filling over the pizza one way more. Air frying them is obviously a fine option, too, for that crunch, with baking trailing last again because my oven just doesn't do what its competitors can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JObIF_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

Overall, are these empanadas worth it? I would say that I'm not the market Emma is looking for. I will always advocate for buying empanadas from a local Latino-owned business or making your own before I go this route, but I acknowledge the convenience frozen food provides, especially with limited vegan options. The pizza one tasted fine, and the dough was flaky in a good way, but I won't be buying these in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eySlJ_0fVaEwvl00
Pablo Valdivia / BuzzFeed

If Emma ever expands, it'll hopefully bring the price way down, because at the end of the day we have to call these what they are: frozen appetizers. Empanadas can be found cheaper and better elsewhere, and making them is a journey worth taking if the other path costs a whopping $63.65.

Netflix

For now, maybe it's time to take the calzone market by storm instead, Emma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vyr4b_0fVaEwvl00
NBC

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton and her husband can’t get enough of this fast-food chain

Dolly Parton may be known for serving up country music hits, but back home with husband Carl Dean, she serves up tasty home cooking, too. However, thanks to the 76-year-old entertainer’s busy life on the road, the couple also have an appreciation for fast food — and there’s one restaurant that really resonates with them.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Foods From The 1970s That Should Never Come Back

The 1970s was a decade that simultaneously delivered a great number of iconic sociopolitical and cultural moments. From The Watergate scandal that rocked America's political institutions to Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" which changed cinema forever, a lot happened. Despite a plethora of headline-grabbing exploits and world-changing moments, the '70s...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Subway Might Be Out Of Your Favorite Meat The Next Time You Visit

You've likely stopped in at Subway for an affordable sandwich now and then. Whether you're opting for a turkey sub or an Italian BMT, you can usually walk out of Subway without spending much more than $10 so the chain fits the bill when you're just looking for a quick and meaty lunch. But the next time you head to Subway to get your budget-friendly sandwich fix, you might be in for a nasty surprise instead — some Subway franchises are reporting that they've run out of meat, including for the chain's best-selling sub (via Restaurant Business).
FOOD SAFETY
Allrecipes.com

Disney World's New Mega Starbucks Has a Bakery Item You Won't Find At Other Locations

There's something magical about sipping your go-to cup of Starbucks at Walt Disney World. It's a creature comfort in a place that already feels like home. But while each theme park has its own Starbucks, EPCOT has had to make do with a baby kiosk amid the park's multi-year transformation. Not anymore! The new mega Starbucks at EPCOT is finally open. Called Connections Cafe, it serves all the iconic drinks and eats you'd expect to see on a Starbucks menu, from Frappicinos to their signature pound cake we love. But there's also a new sweet treat never seen before at Starbucks: The Liege Waffle — a next-level Belgian Waffle.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Massachusetts State
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Selling Sunset#Empanada#Reality Tv#Food Drink#Her Website#M Mexican American#Non Latina#Mexican#Yankee Trader Seafood
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hunker.com

Costco Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Mexican Treat

If you're a fan of sweet and spicy flavors, you'll want to visit Costco as soon as possible. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is now selling frozen spicy mango cups — and honestly, it's got us stoked for summer. The cups are frozen mangonadas, a traditional Mexican...
RECIPES
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Won't See Diet Snapple In The Store Anymore

If you grew up in the 90s, chances are you have fond memories of enjoying an iced cold Snapple in the summertime. Whether you preferred a Peach Tea Snapple with your morning egg sandwich or a Raspberry Tea with your afternoon salad, the flavored bottles could be found in the hands of nearly all Americans. The drink offered a sweet allure over milk and was marketed as a healthier alternative to soda using the famous slogan "the best stuff on Earth" (via Eater).
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Reason Frozen Pierogies Were Recalled In 4 States

Foods get recalled for a variety of reasons. According to the Cleveland Clinic, harmful bacteria sometimes find their way into food, surprise "foreign objects" are found inside the packaging, or an allergen goes unnoticed and the manufacturers don't list the proper warning on the product. Ranker reports that items like pet food, flour, beef, and frozen produce face this particular issue the most, so when another type of food faces a recall, shoppers tend to take notice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hot Dog On A Stick's New Drink Tastes Like A Jolly Rancher

Hot Dog on a Stick has apparently been on a decades-long mission to unite lemonade and hot dog lovers and has had some help from big names along the way. The quick service restaurant has been a part of the Southern California landscape since 1946. Per Los Angeles Daily News, it grew from a beach stand into a mall food court presence in the 1980s. The hot dog chain has since made cameos on screens big and small. From "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" to "Stranger Things" to the music video for Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" (via Product Placement Blog), Hot Dog on a Stick and its famous blue, yellow, red, and white stripes have made plenty of high profile appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy