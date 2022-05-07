ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Fork, VA

Dry Fork man dies after stabbing; no suspects in custody

By David Cross
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRY FORK, Va. (WSET) — A Dry Fork man has died after a stabbing Thursday night in Pittsylvania County. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman injured after crashing stolen car in Alleghany County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was injured after crashing a stolen car in Alleghany County Monday, according to Virginia State Police. The car was reported stolen out of West Virginia. The crash took place on I-64, just east of exit 10. No name has been released; nor has information...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
City
Dry Fork, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County

DRY FORK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dry Fork man is dead, the victim of a stabbing Thursday night. Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. May 5 about the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wset
Mount Airy News

Man found dead sitting on lawnmower

A local man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. The sheriff, in a statement released late Monday, said deputies from his office responded to a call of “an unresponsive patient setting (sic) on a lawnmower,” in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the man was dead.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Reidsville man charged in connection to 2021 drug death

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing a charge of death by distribution of narcotics, according to the Reidsville Police Department. Investigators say that the drug-related death occurred in Reidsville on Dec. 18, 2021. The Reidsville Police Department’s investigation ultimately led to the arrest of Kevan Allen Pearson Jr, on April 28. Pearson […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WSET

State Trooper dies at 42, remembered fondly

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The community is honoring the life of Virginia State Police Trooper Jeff Harris after his untimely death Thursday. Harris, a 42-year-old from Arrington in Nelson County, left behind a wife and four children, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. "Trooper Jeff...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy