‘Today we celebrate together': ECU returns to full-scale spring commencement

Friday was the commencement thousands of Pirates had been waiting for — one without mask requirements or social distancing and one where all graduates could gather at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for one ceremony for the first time since 2019.

But no one had waited longer for this day than Harry Mills. The Sanford native, who did not participate in his graduation ceremony in 1972, returned to his alma mater 50 years later for “Pomp and Circumstance.” Mills, who turned 72 on Thursday, led the processional of bachelor’s degree candidates, accompanied by his son, Jason, a 2000 ECU graduate.

The elder Mills, the first in his family to graduate from college, completed all the requirements for his degree in business/accounting five decades ago. He received his East Carolina diploma in the mail and promptly handed it to his mother to thank her for helping him get through.

Back then, missing the ceremony didn’t seem like such a big deal. After all, he was focused on getting married less than two months later. But as he approached the 50th anniversary, nostalgia led him back for a do-over of sorts.

“I just wanted to have the good feeling, pleasure, honor of going through the ceremony,” he said. “I’ve got four grandchildren, and I hope they’ll be inspired. I’m glad I came. It was something I missed.”

Class of 2022 member Andie Yankoglu of Raleigh was concerned she was going to miss this year’s graduation ceremony. The hospitality management graduate, who has already begun work as an events manager, found herself caught in traffic an hour after graduates were to have arrived at the stadium.

“My mom and my sister are actually still driving,” Yankoglu said as she walked through the parking lot of University Center at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard with crowds of people who had parked several blocks away. “I hopped out down the street right by the Jolly Roger.”

The 113th spring commencement drew an estimated 20,000 people to celebrate about 4,600 graduates. The 3,007 undergraduate degrees, along with 793 master’s and 245 doctoral degrees (which do not include summer graduates) represent students from 94 of the state’s 100 counties and 38 states, according to data provided by ECU’s Office of Institutional Planning, Assessment and Research.

Chancellor Philip Rogers congratulated graduates for navigating their college experience in the midst of a global pandemic.

“You’ve persevered, and today we celebrate together,” he said. “Thank you for allowing us all to witness this journey.”

Student Government Association President Chandler Ward, who concluded his undergraduate journey this spring, said he and his fellow graduates endured unprecedented obstacles due to COVID-19.

“We lost students, friends, family,” he said. “You battled the effects on your mental health every single day so you could be here in this seat right now. By being here today, graduating, you showcase one of the world’s most desirable traits: You can adapt to change, and you could do so quickly.”

In a lighter moment, Ward congratulated his classmates on seeing the Pirates have a winning football season. “Not every graduate can say that,” he quipped.

At times, the morning ceremony felt more like a football game, as Scott Shook, chairman of the ECU board of trustees, led the crowd in the purple and gold cheer and UNC Board of Governors member Sonja Nichols repeatedly invited graduates and their supporters to shout “Argh!”

Keynote speaker Matt Crisp, co-founder of the Atlanta-based financial technology company eVestment, began with a story of the last time he stood on the football field, some 30 years ago when quarterback Jeff Blake led the Pirates to an 11-1 season.

Crisp is a two-time ECU graduate who received his bachelor’s degree in finance in 1993 and his master’s in business in 1996. In 2019, a gift from the Washington, N.C., native, established the Crisp Small Business Resource Center at ECU, where his oldest son is a sophomore.

Crisp, who advised graduates to become lifelong learners, also urged them to find their purpose and follow their passion rather than simply pursing wealth.

“I’ve found that people who follow their true passion, something that allows them to make a real difference in people’s lives regardless of the financial gain to them, end up experiencing the most success (and) happiness,” he said, “and financial rewards tend to follow.”

Crisp also challenged graduates to work harder than those around them. He credits his family with instilling in him a strong work ethic that has served him well.

“When I first entered the workforce after college, I was surprised and shocked at how little colleagues and people tried to do to get by,” Crisp said. “Pirates know how to put in work.”

Winterville resident Scarlett Walston put in four years of work after receiving her bachelor’s degree to be among 52 members of the Class of 2022 to receive a doctor of dental medicine degree. Walston, who attended J.H. Rose High School, was grateful that family and friends could witness her hooding ceremony as ECU returned to departmental ceremonies for the first time since 2019.

Haley McKinnon of Winston-Salem, who received her undergraduate degree in exercise physiology, wasn’t planning to participate in the ceremony at the stadium until her parents persuaded her that it was the only way for more than a dozen family members to celebrate her achievement. But she was looking forward to hearing her name called at the departmental ceremony.

“It’s good to be able to be recognized and to get to walk across the stage,” McKinnon said, “just to be recognized for that hard work you’ve done the last four years.”

At the commencement ceremony, Teresa Ryan, an associate professor in the College of Engineering and Technology, was presented with the University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Five students were acknowledged as recipients of the Robert H. Wright Alumni Leadership Award. Thekra Hindi of Charlotte; Evan Martschenko of Cary; Elliot Paul of Greenville; and Shaelyn Raleigh and Naimi Pothiwala, both of Raleigh, were recognized for scholarship, leadership and service. The award is the most prestigious honor presented to an ECU undergraduate.