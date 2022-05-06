ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brogdon named SAC Player of the Week

By Courtesy of the SAC
 4 days ago
ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Softball Player of the Week for games played in the twelfth weekend of the 2022 season. Newberry’s Sierra Brogdon earned the honor.

A sophomore first baseman, Brogdon, was an instrumental part in helping the Wolves to a 3-1 record this past weekend. Overall, the Leesburg, Ga., native averaged a .615 batting average, going 8-for-13 from the plate with a 1.000 slugging percentage, five RBI’s, four runs scored and one home run. This is Brogdon’s first Player of the Week honor of the season.

Waites joins inaugural track and field team

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Ethan Waites, will be a member of the inaugural track and field team at Lander University after signing his letter of intent. “I first started looking at Lander because it was close to home, a great school and a pretty campus and was known to have a good business school. Once the track coach, Kevin Sola, contacted me I knew that it would be a great place to run,” Waites said.
PROSPERITY, SC
