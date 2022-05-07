ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Chicago woman who stalked, attacked Janesville ex-boyfriend to serve probation

 3 days ago

The 27-year-old Chicago woman accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend in Janesville, breaking into his house, and attacking him, takes a plea deal in Rock County court....

Jason
3d ago

so much equality, roles reversed he would've sat a couple years

Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder of Lily Peters

A Chippewa County judge's decision to unseal the criminal complaint that charges a 14-year-old boy with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters has revealed more about the killing that stunned the City of Chippewa Falls last month. New details from the criminal complaint confirm what prosecuting attorney Wade Newell said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide cold case, man sentenced to 23 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Donald Moore was sentenced to 23 years in prison Thursday, May 5 for the 2012 Milwaukee homicide of Fawzi "Fred" Abu-Hamdan. A jury found Moore guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on March 17. The case went cold until Moore was arrested in 2021 thanks, in part, to viewer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Chicago, IL
City
Janesville, IL
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery of retired Cook County Sheriff's officer dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the people accused of attempting to rob a retired Cook County Sheriff's officer in April has died after that retired officer shot him. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, 14-year-old Corey Mason, of Chicago, died Wednesday. Police say on April 28 shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun to his back. The other two took his property. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported that the retired officer was OK, and all signs showed he had defended himself when the three robbers tried to take everything he had at gunpoint. Chicago police said the victim shot one of the three in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. CBS 2 was told the retired officer was distraught after the shooting, but more upset once he saw how young the boy he shot in the head was. Police found the other two robbery suspects a few blocks away and arrested them.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WDIO-TV

Four children died in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
Racine County Eye

Police: Man with 3x legal limit facing 3rd OWI

Sturtevant Police say a Mount Pleasant man had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit Wednesday when they pulled him over on Highway H. Charles Kaplan was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of driving while intoxicated as a third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail and/or up to $5,100 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

