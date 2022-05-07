Police: 2 men held woman up at gunpoint before stealing her car in Wantagh

A woman was held up at gunpoint in a carjacking in Wantagh, police say.

Police say it happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on Ridgewood Drive when a 44-year-old woman parked her 2020 Mercedes Benz, got out and went to the passenger side of the vehicle to get her belongings.

That's when two men allegedly walked up to her, asked for ​directions and then pointed a gun at her before demanding the keys to the car.

The victim, who only wanted to identified as Melissa, says she normally feels safe inside the condo complex until the car was stolen along with $5,000 of valuables inside of it, including birthday presents for her boyfriend.

"He pulls a gun with his right hand and puts it to my head and says, 'If you yell, I will shoot you,'" Melissa says.

Melissa gave them the keys, and then the men got into the car and drove away.

The victim also told police she saw a dark-colored SUV leave the scene and follow the suspects driving her vehicle on Wantagh Avenue.

The carjacking is the latest in a surge of vehicle thefts, which are up by more than 200% so far this year in Nassau County.

"I'm usually very aware of my surroundings," Melissa says. "You can do everything you think is right and you're in the wrong place at the wrong time and that's kind of what happened to me."

The two suspects are described as Black males wearing all black clothing.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.