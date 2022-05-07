ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Rain into the weekend, calmer weather for next week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Steady rain will continue overnight and into the start of the weekend.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Saturday will be cloudy, chilly and windy with more rain.

Highs will only be in the low-50s with showers into early Sunday.

There will be a slow improvement for the afternoon on Mother's Day, but it will still be cool and cloudy.

Temperatures will pick up by the start of the next workweek with highs getting back into the 60s by Tuesday.

News 12

News 12

