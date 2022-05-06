ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

COVID-19: Northeast Indiana numbers remain low, though slight uptick measured

By 89.1 WBOI
wboi.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years into COVID-19, Allen County’s numbers have fallen to some of the lowest points in the pandemic. However the past week has seen a slight uptick in cases, both in Allen County and elsewhere...

www.wboi.org

WTHR

Indiana health officials issue tick reminder

INDIANAPOLIS — With warmer weather increasing in Indiana, ticks are becoming more active. That's why Indiana health officials urged Hoosiers on Friday to protect themselves from tick bites before heading outdoors this weekend. “We are all ready to enjoy the outdoors again after being inside over much of the...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Seizes Voting Machine, Expands Investigation Into Potential Breaches Tied To 2020 Election

(CNN) — The Michigan State Police has expanded its investigation into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to voting machine data after the 2020 election, and is now examining potential breaches in at least one new county, CNN has learned. In a raid last Friday, state police seized one voting machine tabulator in Irving Township, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN on Thursday. Palmer told CNN that she was not aware of any issues until police notified her of the voting machine seizure. Michigan State Police first opened its investigation into potential voting machine breaches in February after the Secretary of State’s...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WMTW

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest COVID-19 case rate

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county-level risk assessments today, designating eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the B.A. 2 variant. The eight counties designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook....
MAINE STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Indiana’s $125 taxpayer refund begins to rollout

(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!. Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow. Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Housing market boom causes Indiana property tax bills to skyrocket

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A homeowner said Monday that county assessors need to better tailor home valuations. Michael McMann’s property tax bill shows he owes about $1,300 more this year than he did last year due to a roughly 20% spike in his home valuation. McMann said he thinks the Hamilton County assessor overvalued his home, so he has already filed an appeal.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fatherly

Up to $850 in Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming for People in 11 States

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government released trillions of dollars into the economy in the form of stimulus payments to individuals and businesses. Those payments were lifesavers for many families, allowing for the purchase of necessities during uncertain economic times. The federal stimulus has since dried up — especially with budget-saving line items like the Child Tax Credit long gone (at least for now). However, families are still struggling under the weight of record-high inflation and stagnant low wages.
INCOME TAX

