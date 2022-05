On Monday, the State College Borough Council unanimously approved of a pilot project called “No Mow May.”. For the month of May, homeowners in the State College Borough will not be fined for not adhering to the six-inch height restriction for their lawns. The idea was proposed by State College resident Dina Liberatore who heard about the program’s implementation in Wisconsin. She said No Mow May could have positive environmental impacts.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO