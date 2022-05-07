Fallen tree causes backup on Route 501 South in Campbell County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO