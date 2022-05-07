ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Fallen tree causes backup on Route 501 South in Campbell County

By David Cross
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A large tree fell onto Route 501 in Campbell...

wset.com

WHSV

Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rt. 340 crash cleared in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area. On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Campbell County, VA
Government
County
Campbell County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Rustburg, VA
WSET

State Trooper dies at 42, remembered fondly

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The community is honoring the life of Virginia State Police Trooper Jeff Harris after his untimely death Thursday. Harris, a 42-year-old from Arrington in Nelson County, left behind a wife and four children, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. "Trooper Jeff...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
#Virginia State Police#Tree#Wset
NBC Washington

Loose Barges Come to a Halt in Potomac River

Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
News Break
Politics
WHSV

Virginia DOC reacts to nationwide manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White, a corrections officer and escaped inmate from Alabama, continues. It has been one week since the corrections officer helped the inmate escape. The Virginia Department of Corrections weighed in Friday. ”The situation in Alabama is a reminder to...
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Train, tractor-trailer collide in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A train and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash Monday afternoon when the two collided in Altavista. The crash happened along Route 29 Business in Altavista around 4:40 p.m. The truck was reportedly making a left turn onto private property and didn't know the...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Circle K store robbed in Botetourt Co. early Sunday morning

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white male after an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K in the 2700 block of Lee Highway. The robber is around five-feet-seven inches and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and black skull...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

