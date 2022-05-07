Fallen tree causes backup on Route 501 South in Campbell County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.
A Charlottesville woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Nelson County on Saturday. Danielle L. Jones, 34, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police. At 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on...
FACQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8:27 a.m. along the 7200 block of Route 50 (John S. Mosby Highway). A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area. On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A baby was hospitalized and a woman is in custody after witnesses said the baby was held out of a third-story window and dropped. According to community members, a bystander was able to step in and keep the baby’s head from hitting the ground.
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The community is honoring the life of Virginia State Police Trooper Jeff Harris after his untimely death Thursday. Harris, a 42-year-old from Arrington in Nelson County, left behind a wife and four children, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. "Trooper Jeff...
The health department reported 14,126 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 83,67 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,715,478.
Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday afternoon, Billy Robb spoke with us from the delivery room where his son was born Thursday. But just days before, he received a call that would worry any parent. “Pa-Pa called me up in a panic, I couldn’t even understand him, he wasn’t making...
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of drinking while waiting for his vehicle to get an oil change, resulting in his fourth DUI arrest in 10 years, authorities said. Robert Watt, 59, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
ROANOKE, Va. – Ocal Smith, better known as “Bubba,” was a lineman with Appalachian Power for 17.5 years. Smith said around 2018-2019 is when he noticed his management created an unsafe working environment. “We don’t want anyone getting killed trying to turn the lights on, if the...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County multi-vehicle crash along I-81N is causing six miles of delays. The crash was at mile marker 170, according to VDOT. The north right shoulder is closed.
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White, a corrections officer and escaped inmate from Alabama, continues. It has been one week since the corrections officer helped the inmate escape. The Virginia Department of Corrections weighed in Friday. ”The situation in Alabama is a reminder to...
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia including the following cities: […]
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A train and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash Monday afternoon when the two collided in Altavista. The crash happened along Route 29 Business in Altavista around 4:40 p.m. The truck was reportedly making a left turn onto private property and didn't know the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A trio is being sought by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly ditched their tab at a local restaurant. According to the Sheriff's Office, three people ditched their tab at East Coast Wings in Bedford County on May 5. They are being...
FINCASTLE, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after he reportedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint early Sunday morning. Shortly after 5 a.m., deputies were called to the Circle K in the 2700 block of Lee Highway for...
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white male after an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K in the 2700 block of Lee Highway. The robber is around five-feet-seven inches and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and black skull...
