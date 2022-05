We culinary mortals will undoubtedly have an ingredient (or more) that we're happy to avoid, and while it might be difficult for us to imagine, even expert chefs like Alton Brown appear to feel the same way. During a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he answered a series of viewer questions, including, "What is the one food you think you should want/want to like but you don't?" Brown made his feelings known, saying "I don't ever want to see another piece of avocado toast. I would rather eat a rotten cat spread out on bread than put another piece of avocado toast in my mouth. I've had it"

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO