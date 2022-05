DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - America's contentious debate over abortion has entered a new phase. And while the procedure has always been controversial, for nearly 50 years it has been legal. The headline grabbing question, now, is for how long. "You read about it," says Edna Pemberton of Dallas. "But it's not headlines for me... it's for real. It's the losing of a sister." Decades later, Pemberton is still touched by that loss, and the consequences. "She did it with a coat hanger.... that was in '69. And she didn't have to do that... but that's what she did." And although she hates the thought of terminating...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO