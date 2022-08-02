Travel with luxury perks using the American Express Platinum card

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
I'm a travel editor who takes more than 50 flights a year. This is the best carry-on luggage for flying.
Checking a bag is a hassle and can be pricey, so you need a reliable carry-on suitcase. Here are the best carry-ons we tested in 2022.
I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Here are 20 of this summer's worst airline horror stories — from lost wedding dresses to a 13-month-old booked on a different flight than her parents
The summer of 2022 has seen tales of woe from travelers around the world as understaffed airlines struggle to handle the industry's explosive demand.
Earn 500 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points With Uber Partnership August 2022
Imagine earning Marriott Bonvoy points on your way to the airport, on your way home, traveling from one point to another within a city while you are traveling, or ordering in food to your hotel room or home. You do not have to imagine that any more, as you can...
tripsavvy.com
Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports
Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Slashing $25 Off All Flights Right Now
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Get 75,000 points and luxury travel perks with the Marriott Brilliant American Express credit card
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express credit card offers VIP travel benefits, including a Marriott credit worth up to $300 each year, and right now it comes with a solid welcome bonus for new card members.
boardingarea.com
New Instacart credits for Chase Sapphire and Freedom cardmembers – up to $15 a month!
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Hopper Predicts Domestic Airfare Prices Will Drop 25% in August. You May Want to Book Fall Travel Soon
Here comes a steep discount.
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0