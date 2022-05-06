ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cruel Summer’: Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb & Braeden De La Garza To Recur In Season 2 Of Freeform Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb and Braeden De La Garza have joined the cast of Freeform ’s Cruel Summer and will recur in the series’ sophomore season. The will join Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, Griffin Gluck and KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Bullock will recur as Jeff, a filmmaker who is more comfortable experiencing life from behind the camera lens.  He has long nursed a crush on Megan and finally gets the opportunity to make his feelings clear.

Lamb will play Lily, Megan’s impressionable and adoring younger sister who is dazzled by the arrival of Isabella.  As she enters her teenage years, her more rebellious side emerges.

De La Garza takes on Brent, Luke’s arrogant and entitled older brother. The favorite son in their prominent family, he enjoys exerting his power over the other kids and Luke.

Cruel Summer comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is distributed internationally by eOne.

Bullock is repped by Edge Entertainment Management and Innovative Artists. Lamb’s reps are da Costa Talent. De La Garza is represented by Brave Artists Management.

