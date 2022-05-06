Pittsburgh Diocese on alert amid Roe-v-Wade developments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parishes in the Pittsburgh Diocese are on alert for the potential of protesters disrupting masses this weekend over the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

KDKA-TV has obtained an email sent from Bishop David Zubik, advising them to take several pre-cautionary steps.

In his email to the clergy, the bishop specifically referenced videos found on the Twitter feed of the group Ruth Sent Us , which is calling for church protests this weekend across the country.

Named after the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the protesters dress as enslaved women in the book and film "The Handmaid's Tale," and in previous church protests have disrupted masses with pro-choice chants.

After consulting with the Pittsburgh FBI field office, the bishop said there is no known threat, especially against churches in the diocese. Nonetheless, the bishop told the clergy they should remain on alert.

It is presumed that the protests would target Cathedrals and visible, centrally-located church buildings. However, it's not known where or when protesters could show up at Diocese of Pittsburgh churches this weekend, or even if they will. KDKA-TV remains in contact with law enforcement, and will alert you immediately if we are informed of any specific threats for Pittsburgh.

Zubik went on to advise the pastors to review their safety plans and designate someone, perhaps an usher, to call 911 immediately if protesters show up. Zubik also advised churches to make sure security cameras are operating, and most of all, to stay calm and non-confrontational.