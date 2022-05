PSU researchers: Aging and Disability Resource Connection streamlines access to information and resources May is Older Americans Month, recognizing and honoring the contributions of older adults to our communities. Most Americans prefer to remain in their own homes and communities as long as possible, making this year's theme of "Age My Way" especially fitting. There are many benefits to "aging our way." Independence, social engagement, positive relationships, a sense of purpose, setting and reaching goals — all contribute to ongoing physical and mental health. Between 2010 and 2018, the number of Clackamas County residents age 60 years and older...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 47 MINUTES AGO