ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man shot outside Providence courthouse reaches settlement with city

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Providence has agreed to pay $30,000 to a man hurt in a shooting outside the Licht Judicial...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Grand jury convened in case of woman charged in Boston Police officer's death

BOSTON — A grand jury has been convened in the case of a Mansfield woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer. Karen Read, who is accused of hitting Officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside of a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking, appeared Friday in Stoughton District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot while in vehicle on Route 10 in Providence

(WJAR) — A man was shot while in a vehicle on Route 10 north in Providence Thursday morning, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the lower extremities and transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police say the injuries were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mediation#Licht#Prison#Violent Crime#Superior Court
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC6.com

Police search for missing 17-year-old Providence girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madison Carvalho was last seen at the Venus nightclub on Broad Street. She’s believed to be at the Marriott Residence Inn on Sabin Street or in the downtown area. Carvalho...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy