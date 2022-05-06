ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman arrested after allegedly forcing 16-year-old girl to drive her around at gunpoint

SARASOTA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a 16-year-old girl and forcing her to drive her around.

According to a news release from the Sarasota Police Department, on Wednesday, May 4, shortly before 10 p.m., Dina Wilson reportedly held the 16-year-old female at gunpoint. The victim was reportedly driving to Lido Beach to watch the sunset, and as she opened her trunk, Wilson asked her for jumper cables.

According to police, the victim told Wilson she did not have any, and Wilson went to ask a couple nearby, who also did not have jumper cables. Wilson walked back to the teen girl’s car, pulled out a small gun from her right side, and told the victim to drive her to her car in South Lido Beach, police say.

In South Lido Beach, Wilson reportedly exited the victim’s car, leaving the passenger door open, and Wilson dug around her car before returning to the victim’s car. Then, police say, Wilson told the teen girl to drive her to get food.

According to police, the victim drove Wilson to a store in the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, and while Wilson was inside the convenience store, the teen victim texted a friend about the incident. The friend reportedly alerted authorities, and the victim drove Wilson back to Lido Beach, texting her friend with location updates.

Back in Lido Beach, police say officers shared the details about the victim’s car. An officer was already inside the park after locking the entry gate for the evening. As the victim and Wilson entered, they were stopped, and Wilson was handcuffed.

According to police, Wilson was interviewed and arrested on charges of false imprisonment. She remains held at the Sarasota County Jail on $250,000 bond.

