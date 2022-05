It's time for a little culture in our lives with a new edition of Cultured Country with Sir John. We like to think that we are bringing a little culture into our lives but this week is a little different because I'm not sure if there is any "culture" in these song lyrics this week. Our resident Britneck Sir John did a great job with the lyrics but it still sounds a little redneck even with an English accent. Not that that is a bad thing, just funny!

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO