Philadelphia, PA

5 takeaways from 1st day of Eagles rookie minicamp

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles have three of their five 2022 NFL draft picks under contract, but that didn’t stop the entire class, 12 undrafted free agents and a host of other tryout hopefuls from hitting the field on the first day of rookie minicamp.

Only the beginning of the session was open to the media, and afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media, saying all the right things after Day 1.

Here are five takeaways from the first day of rookie minicamp, along with notes and observations.

1

Eagles quickly noticing Carson Strong

The former Nevada quarterback is already making a name for himself and with one of the biggest undrafted free agent signing bonuses, he’ll be around.

Strong had an impressive first day according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

2

Jordan Davis looks imposing and in shape

The No. 13 overall pick looks like he shed some weight and during drills, he looks even more athletic and agile.

3

Nakobe Dean is a player to watch

The rookie linebacker has a presence about himself and it was apparent from Day 1 that Dean and Jonathan Gannon are going to become close friends.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was already raving about Dean after one day of practice.

4

Eagles trying out a former basketball player

Roseman loves experimenting and a new face was at the NovaCare Complex. A rookie and former Penn State basketball player named John Harrar is trying out as a tight end for the Eagles.

Harrar is a local product who starred on the football field at Strath Haven, before heading to State College to play basketball.

Listed at 6-9, 240, Harrar is a player to watch.

5

Georgia Bulldog swag

With only rookies and young players in attendance, Dean and Jordan Davis were the most accomplished players in the room and that moxie trickled down throughout the day.

The former Georgia teammates will automatically make life easier for each other and coming from a program that just had 15 players drafted, they’ve been SEC test pros for years now. With Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others heading into their later years, the 2022 stars offer the best hope for a continued culture of hard work and showing up daily.

6

Notes/Observations

The Eagles could be switching defensive schemes and if not, they’ll employ a lot more 3-4 looks that could see Jordan Davis as the 1-technique, flanked by any combination of pass rushers and hybrid defenders.

With Haason Reddick, Davis, Derek Barnett, Milton Williams, Kyron Johnson, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and TJ Edwards, Philadelphia can employ several different schemes, with the personnel to switch out and not be outmatched.

7

Eagles will take it easy this spring

The Eagles want to be one of the healthier teams in the NFL and they’ll do things unconventionally while trying to meet that goal.

With training camp a few months away, Philadelphia will avoid doing any 11-on-11 work this spring, sticking to individual work and 7-on-7 passing drills.

