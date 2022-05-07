STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy soaking rains into the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain Friday into Saturday night with chilly, gusty winds expected for Mother's Day.
TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Becoming increasingly windy. Lows around 50.
SATURDAY: Periods of rain and gusty winds, highs from the upper 40s to the low 50s, winds east to northeast from 15 to 30 mph, and gusty.
SUNDAY - MOTHER'S DAY: A shower or two through 7 a.m.- 8 a.m., then turning partly cloudy. Remaining breezy. Highs up to 55. Lows around 46.
MONDAY: A nice, cool start to an awesome week! Partly cloudy. Highs approach 62. Lows around 48.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Highs up to 68. Lows down to 51.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, evening clouds. Highs getting to 70. Lows near 57.
THURSDAY: A sunny afternoon and warm! Highs near 75. Lows down to 58.
