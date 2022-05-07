ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Search party heading out Saturday to look for missing Poughkeepsie man

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A search party will be out in Poughkeepsie Saturday in an effort to help a mother bring home her son.

Jordan Jones, 20, hasn't been seen since April 30. His family says he has Asperger's and is on the autism spectrum. He left the house without his wallet or cellphone.

Family members are planning a search party for him 9 a.m. Saturday and plan to cover multiple areas throughout the Hudson Valley.

