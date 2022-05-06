ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children...

www.kold.com

Comments / 11

Peg Maki
4d ago

step up all you pro-life folks! these kids need loving homes to adopt them!

Reply(2)
10
Lyn Carapellese Hughes
4d ago

Alitos opinion says our "domestic supply of infants" is way down, so these kids should be in huge demand!

Reply
4
