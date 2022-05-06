ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

6 Florida Restaurants Among The 'Top 100 Brunch Spots'

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1xSF_0fVXN7bh00
Photo: Getty Images

Brunch is more than just a special time of day for meals. It can be a routine and tradition, too. Whether you're celebrating a certain holiday or getting your fill on a Sunday afternoon.

While some may argue about whether to call it brunch or just extended breakfast , we can all agree on one thing: the food. French toast , eggs benedict, sandwiches, hashes, burgers, fried chicken -- all kinds of sweet and savory offerings can be on a restaurant's menu.

Since there are plenty of restaurants serving brunch, OpenTable released their annual list of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in America. For their 2022 roundup, the website "looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for spring celebrations."

Six Florida restaurants made the list:

Click HERE to check out OpenTable's full list.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Eggs Benedict#Diners#Food Drink#French#Opentable#Dry Dock Waterfront Grill#Rh Rooftop Restaurant
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King's Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy's)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
Yana Bostongirl

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy