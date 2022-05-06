ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Carmen

By Kenny Yang
 4 days ago
Casa Carmen is the only place outside of Mexico where you can try some signature dishes from chef Carmen Ramirez Degollado’s El Bajío restaurant empire. (It’s run by two of her grandsons.) This...

Runas Peruvian Cuisine

Runas is a Peruvian restaurant just a block north of Downtown Hollywood. It’s located in a historic building and split between a dark clubstaurant space and an ornate vintage bar that reminds us of a Toulouse Lautrec painting. The food here is some of the best Peruvian food in South Florida. Ceviches and tiraditos are their specialty, and they nail a classic ceviche. But they also make some really unique riffs on the classic, including the ceviche runas, which is infused with smoked ají and torched before arriving at the table. It gives us everything we love about ceviche and pollo a la brasa (AKA Peruvian rotisserie chicken) in one refreshing, spicy bite.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Bistrotheque

When you think of the quintessential east London experience, Bistrotheque is right up there with the best of them. It’s a neighbourhood bistro set in an old warehouse, with art projected on the walls and cool, bohemian ambiance. Really though, it’s a relaxed, fun place to hang out for dinner and drinks in the East End with friends, and it’s good for groups as well. The bistro food is solid (the prix fixe is good value), and they’ll do you a good steak tartare. At weekend brunch, they have a guy playing Beyoncé on the piano, and the odd cabaret show that’s always a good time.
RESTAURANTS
Taqueria Viva Mexico

Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great casual Mexican spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The small restaurant has a bright blue exterior and colorful paper decorations hanging from the ceiling. The menu is pretty straightforward, with Mexican dishes like sopes, gorditas, and some of Miami's best tacos. Stay away from the more common taco variations like carne asada or al pastor (which are just alright) and instead go for the less common (at least in Miami) versions like oreja, lengua, and tripe, which this place excels at. Viva Mexico works great for a casual meal, but the drinks are also tasty and affordable, so keep it in mind for a fun dinner before a night out.
MIAMI, FL
Downtown Austin

Let’s start by addressing the elephant-sized hearth in the room. It’s 20 feet long, fed by a live fire, and touches almost everything on the menu at some point. If you’re picturing some kind of Burning Man bonfire, think again—here, the fire serves a purpose and the people wear clothes. Hestia takes a very modern approach to age-old live fire cooking methods, where bold flavors centered around smoke, ash, and char dominate the menu to create a very unique fine dining experience.
AUSTIN, TX
Mexico, NY
New York City, NY
Urbanspace Chicago

This food hall in the Loop is perfect for a quick bite if you want to avoid all the chain restaurants in the area. Urbanspace feels like an upgraded version of your typical mall food court—they have a cocktail bar and 13 food vendors with a wide selection of cuisines. For a taste of the Philippines, grab some lumpia and longanisa with garlic rice at Isla Filipino. If you’re looking for a new addition to your lunch sandwich rotation, Happy Lobster has a buttery lobster roll with giardiniera and spicy mayo. And if you just moved here from New York, you can even find a slice of cheese pizza you won’t complain about at Roberta's.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Toshokan

From the co-founder of Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow and a former Sushi|Bar chef comes Toshokan, a sushi counter in the Native Hostel in East Austin serving a 14-course omakase. Reservations can be hard to get—they sold out immediately once they were released.
AUSTIN, TX
La Biznaga #2

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can customize your taco line-up however you want, with options like chorizo, carne asada, crispy beef intestine, and juicy lengua. Though the tacos are the highlight, they also have larger plates of enchiladas, fajitas, and a steak dinner. Bright, vibrantly colored, and with plenty of tables, it's great for solo diners, couples, and small groups. Plus, they also have Taco Tuesday discounts, which is an easy excuse to try all of their varieties at least once a week.
RESTAURANTS
Club Bahia

On weekends, this Latin nightclub becomes an all-out party. It’s an Eastside in-the-know hangout spot where representatives from every age group come together to dance until the early morning. There’s a range of salsa, cumbia, merengue, and punta songs—plus everything in between—blasting over the speakers, a welcomed escape from whatever auto-shuffle TikTok Viral Hits playlist so many other places seem to play lately. They’re open until 4am every Friday and Saturday, host family movie nights, and are a short walking distance away from Dodgers Stadium.
RESTAURANTS
Cobras & Matadors

If you ate tapas in LA in 2010, there’s a decent chance it was at Cobras And Matadors. The excellent Spanish restaurant had a few locations at one point, but when the original in Beverly Grove closed in 2012, it was the end of an era. Fast forward a decade and the beloved spot has taken a page straight from _Brigadoon_ and emerged from the mist of restaurant heaven. That’s right, Cobras And Matadors is back—under the same ownership, in the same Beverly Blvd. location, and now, with even better tapas. You’ll eat dishes like perfectly grilled asparagus topped with sweet manchego, crispy green lentils with jamon serrano, and a buttery gambas al ajillo you’ll think about for days—all in a lively little dining room filled with groups of friends drinking wine they brought from home (yep, it’s still BYOB).
LOUISIANA STATE
Otoko

Otoko is a 12-seat Japanese restaurant in the South Congress Hotel serving an omakase that combines Tokyo-style sushi and Kyoto-style kaiseki. The Austin Hit List: The Best New Restaurants In Austin. The new spots we checked out—and loved. Guide. The Best Date Night Restaurants In Austin. Our list of...
AUSTIN, TX
Caravel

Every hot new restaurant has its own schtick but the fact that Caravel is a floating restaurant on a converted barge isn’t the only brilliant thing about this riverside delight. The candlelit barge is permanently moored between Old Street and Angel and whilst it’s a beautiful and unique setting—something not dissimilar worked for J.Lo and Ben Affleck, after all—Caravel is doing a lot more than just bobbing along. Its intimate cabin dining room is matched by simply cooked delicious bistro-ish food that dots around from thickly-stuffed prawn toast to a chicken liver pâté so smooth that an influencer would be forgiven for trying to contour with it. Tender pressed lamb and a thrillingly beige and sweet caramelised banana and almond tart hit similar homely and happy marks. As does the wine list that keeps itself below the £40 mark. Reasonable, romantic, and serving really lovely food. This is a boat that everyone wants to be on.
RESTAURANTS
Udupi Palace

What makes this South Indian vegetarian spot in Little India special is its dosa, which make up a significant portion of the long menu. Udupi Palace’s dosa have delightfully crispy edges, and are served with a perfectly tangy sambar. You’ll find plain versions, ones filled with potatoes and onions or chutney and cheese, and varieties made with lentil flour instead of rice. The restaurant is quiet, and ideal for a low-key catch-up dinner with friends, or lunch by yourself.
RESTAURANTS
P.P. Pop (一條龍)

At P P Pop, a barebones café in Monterey Park, the motto is: the bigger the group, the better. The menu is packed with fantastic Taiwanese snacks, like popcorn chicken, meat-laden beef rolls, and a spicy braised noodle soup we haven’t stopped thinking about since eating. But for the purpose of this guide, let’s discuss the xiao long bao. Every order comes with eight dumplings, which are served properly in a bamboo steamer, the soft, wet dough twisted up at the top in a way that resembles a smooch. The broth inside is slightly sweet, and goes well with the generous side of ginger provided. It’s also piping hot (be warned).
MONTEREY PARK, CA
6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between April 27th - May 3rd

Popular Twitter comedian Elon Musk (SNL, your nightmares) decided this week that he'd just buy the whole platform, setting off an existential crisis for the rest of us as we inch closer to eating, shopping, and living in the Metaverse for good. For now, there's still a real world for your local news to report on, where you can watch music videos with your friends at the bar, and eat your food offline (even if you followed it online first). Keep the real world going round at one of these events this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Wolf

LA is no stranger to party restaurants—those chaotic destinations where the scene takes precedence over the food. Stumble around Venice long enough and you’ll find as many Tulum-inspired beach clubs as you will in Tulum. Hollywood Blvd. is stacked with Vegas-style monstrosities that still use glow-in-the-dark shots and sparklers as selling points. And don’t even get us started on the dystopian clout-chasing unfolding at Ardor. And yet, the energy at those places pales in comparison to the party happening inside Mother Wolf on a nightly basis.
LOUISIANA STATE
Coalfire

Unlike certain other cities (ahem, New York), Chicago knows how to appreciate pizzas of all kinds. Like Coalfire, whose thin crust pies are crispy and polka-dotted with flavorful char spots, yet have a soft chew and maintain a nice flop in the center. There are a plenty of toppings to choose from, including options like pepperoni, nduja, or a gooey egg, but our favorite is the Honey and Salami: a balanced combination of sweet, savory, and spicy courtesy of sopressata, honey, and calabrian chile. There’s a lot of tables here, so come with your family and even your highly-opinionated New York friends to ease them into the Chicago pizza scene before having them try some deep dish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bait Shop

Bait shop is part nautical bar, part tropical tiki haunt, and you can add pineapple or bacon to anything on the menu of bar food hits. Make it a pit stop on a Cap Hill bar crawl, or grab a huge booth and spend the night playing Uno and passing around baskets of crispy fish and the best french fries in the city. As for drinks, the daily-rotating frozen cocktails make repeat visits exciting, and the painkiller (rum, pineapple, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon) makes just about anything exciting.
RESTAURANTS
The Original Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market is the most misunderstood place in LA. Yes, the sprawling outdoor market is attached to The Grove, an outdoor hell-mall filled with bumbling tourists riding fake trolleys and taking selfies in front of a fountain timed to “Uptown Funk.” Sure, on weekends, it’s nearly as packed as the Sahara Tent during a Kygo set. But there’s still real magic to be found at this 90-year-old landmark that’s home to cheese shops, butchers, florists, and tons of excellent restaurants. Our favorite vendors include Singapore’s Banana Leaf, one of the few places in LA serving traditional Singaporean cuisine, Pampas Churrascaria, and Michelina, a great place to grab some coffee and some pastries in the morning, and watch the market come to life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alegrias Seafood Chicago

If you’re a fan of shellfish, you should be mad at yourself if you don’t know Veneno De Nayarit. They specialize in Nayarit-style dishes, and with Nayarit being a Mexican state that borders the Pacific Ocean, you can expect a lot of delicious fish and spices in the mix.
CHICAGO, IL
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

