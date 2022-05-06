Casa Carmen

Every hot new restaurant has its own schtick but the fact that Caravel is a floating restaurant on a converted barge isn’t the only brilliant thing about this riverside delight. The candlelit barge is permanently moored between Old Street and Angel and whilst it’s a beautiful and unique setting—something not dissimilar worked for J.Lo and Ben Affleck, after all—Caravel is doing a lot more than just bobbing along. Its intimate cabin dining room is matched by simply cooked delicious bistro-ish food that dots around from thickly-stuffed prawn toast to a chicken liver pâté so smooth that an influencer would be forgiven for trying to contour with it. Tender pressed lamb and a thrillingly beige and sweet caramelised banana and almond tart hit similar homely and happy marks. As does the wine list that keeps itself below the £40 mark. Reasonable, romantic, and serving really lovely food. This is a boat that everyone wants to be on.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO