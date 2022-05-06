One of the Most Epic Playgrounds in Minnesota is Open for Summer
By Carly Ross
The weather is finally warming up so let's make the most of the warm months we get in Minnesota! I wanted to share with you one of my favorite playgrounds from when I was a kid. And today I still think this is one of the most epic playgrounds in the...
Don't try to sell a ladder to this family. Guinness World Records has confirmed that the world's tallest family lives in Minnesota. The combined height of the family of five is the same length as a tennis court, Guinness says. The Trapp family has an average height of 6 feet,...
Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.
"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Large hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state.
WCCO received plenty of videos and pictures of the hail during this Next Weather Alert day, so check them out below. You can also share your weather pictures here.
In Canby, Twitter user Tamie captured video of hail falling.
Incoming: Golf ball size hail. @WCCO @xWxClub @MPRweather @WeatherNation @weatherchannel @xWxClub @NWS @wunderground @CNN @KSTP @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/9nTmMBdxap
— Tamie (@redrocks222) May 9, 2022
Sara Tanhoff, who lives near Montevideo, also sent in a picture of large hail. She said it was the biggest hail she’s...
Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
A man was left heartbroken after he tried to surprise his girlfriend, just to find out she was cheating on him. The guy took to Reddit explaining he and his girlfriend met when they were kids, but rarely got to see each other due to him living in Kentucky and her living 13 hours away in Minnesota.
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
QC Pizza in south Minneapolis will be closed on Friday after the roof overhang on its front facade crashed to the ground Thursday. Owner Dave Randazzo said on Facebook that work is underway to fix the issue and open again soon at 5501 S. 34th Ave. "Too much Cinco de...
The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
Something you may have known about me would be, "I love victorian homes, the older the better!" However, something you didn't know is I also love 1950's homes with as few updates as possible. The 1953 Ranch In Pipestone, Minnesota - Under $200,000 (just) From the outside, it's nice. Cool...
There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time.
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth.
At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted.
As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area.
Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high.
Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
If you needed another reason to hang out in Minnesota how about a new proposed $422 million water park being built that could become the biggest indoor water park in the United States. The largest indoor waterpark in the United States right now is at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock,...
Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week.
There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down.
Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8
— Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022
It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting...
I lived it up the night I won $800 at a casino. We had a fancy steak dinner and drinks and more drinks. It was a fun night. I can't imagine what the party would be like if I won a massive jackpot like a man in Iowa just did.
