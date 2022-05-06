ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

One of the Most Epic Playgrounds in Minnesota is Open for Summer

By Carly Ross
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather is finally warming up so let's make the most of the warm months we get in Minnesota! I wanted to share with you one of my favorite playgrounds from when I was a kid. And today I still think this is one of the most epic playgrounds in the...

kroc.com

Comments / 4

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota brothers killed by wrong-way driver in Michigan

Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Quick Country 96.5

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans Share Pics, Video Of Large Hail As Strong Storms Roll Through State

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Large hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state. WCCO received plenty of videos and pictures of the hail during this Next Weather Alert day, so check them out below. You can also share your weather pictures here. In Canby, Twitter user Tamie captured video of hail falling. Incoming: Golf ball size hail. @WCCO @xWxClub @MPRweather @WeatherNation @weatherchannel @xWxClub @NWS @wunderground @CNN @KSTP @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/9nTmMBdxap — Tamie (@redrocks222) May 9, 2022 Sara Tanhoff, who lives near Montevideo, also sent in a picture of large hail. She said it was the biggest hail she’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Power 96

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#The Most Epic Playgrounds#Twitter
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes in South Metro

Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Beautiful Tuesday, Then More Severe Weather, Sweltering Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week. There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down. Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8 — Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022 It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy